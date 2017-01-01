UHURU fears KIPCHIRCHIR may kill JOHO & blame it on him after his security was withdrawn

Monday January 9, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has launched a manhunt for one Mr. Kipchirchir Alfie, who claims to be a policeman attached to the Presidential Escort Unit and on a mission to assassinate Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, Junet Mohammed and ODM Governors, Ali Hassan Joho and Amason Kingi.





Through the Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, the Jubilee Government has denied that Alfie is a police officer and neither is he attached to the Presidential Escort as he claims.





He asked for anyone with information that would lead to the arrest of Kipchirchir, who he termed as an imposter, to report to....



