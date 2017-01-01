UHURU engages his 5th gear after defections from Jubilee! See what he will do from Thursday

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to have been irked by the defection of former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, who dumped the ruling coalition on Tuesday and joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).





Oloo, who was a close confidante of Uhuru, accused the Jubilee Government of presiding over corruption saying the newly formed party had been hijacked by people associated with Deputy President William Ruto's URP, which was dissolved into Jubilee Party.





Following Oloo’s claims, Uhuru seems to have decided to prove this notion wrong and show Kenyans that he is still the driver of Jubilee Party.





On Thursday , Uhuru will tour Central Kenya where he will ask residents to register themselves as voters.





According to Director of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President, Dennis Itumbi, Uhuru will embark on a countrywide tour aimed at urging Kenyans to turn out in large numbers for voter registration.





