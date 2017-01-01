UHURU doesn’t deserve a second term! ANNE NYOKABI, got another multibillion police tender.

The Kenyan DAILY POST 16:48

Friday January 20, 2017 – There are whispers in Kenya’s political circles that another multibillion police housing project tender has reportedly been given to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister, Anne Nyokabi.

This was revealed by State House advisor, Nzioka Waita, who mistakenly revealed that the multi-billion tender was awarded to Koto Housing Kenya - a company whose director is Anne Nyokabi.

Koto Housing Kenya was awarded the project to construct police houses in Kamulu and..
           
