UHURU did not win in 2013! OLOO drops bombshell on how RAILA was rigged (SHOCKING)

Wednesday January 18, 2017 - Former TNA Secretary General, Onyango Oloo, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta never won the 2013 General Elections and was rigged into office by the outgoing Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta Grounds in Kisumu on Wednesday when he joined CORD leader, Raila Odinga, in mobilizing residents to register as voters, Oloo said IEBC helped Uhuru to rig votes in his strongholds.





According to Oloo, it was Mr Odinga who won the 2013 elections.





He even said he can swear using a Bible that it is the opposition deity who won the 2013 General Elections.





“I know what happened.”





“Raila was to...



