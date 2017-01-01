UHURU denies withdrawing JOHO/ KINGI bodyguards! It was NKAISERY and here is why

Monday January 9, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has denied any role in the withdrawal of bodyguards of Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi.





Through State House Spokesman, Manoah Esipisu, Uhuru dismissed claims that he ordered the withdrawal of Kingi and Joho’s bodyguards saying he had nothing to do with it.





State House also denied that the move to withdraw policemen guarding the two ODM Governors was...



