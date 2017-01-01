UHURU, be careful with LUOs working in your administration - They are all RAILA’s moles.

Thursday January 19, 2017 - Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waitutu, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to be wary of members of the Luo community working in his administration since many of them are Raila Odinga’s moles.





Speaking in his constituency while mobilizing residents to register themselves as voters, Waititu said Uhuru should sack all Luos in State House because they are leaking Jubilee’s secrets to Raila Odinga.





Waititu said former..



