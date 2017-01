Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - This Uber driver was busted shamelessly extorting a client.





The ride charge was Ksh 1,900 but the driver demanded an extra Ksh1,1oo for luggage which is contrary to Uber’s policy.





Upon contacting Uber and lodging a complaint over this extra charge for luggage, they confirmed that indeed the driver was just trying to make quick cash but…