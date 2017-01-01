Typist Vacancy in Kenya

Typist Vacancy in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:22
Instep Business Solutions (IBS) is looking to recruit a Typist for its client’s operations in the insurance industry.
Position Overview: The role is responsible for typing varied documents.
Requirements
1. Certificate or Diploma in Secretarial Studies is a MUST
2. MS Office ability especially MS Word and MS Excel
3. Ability to type at least 50 words per minute (w.p.m.)
4. Decent command of English – spelling, grammar, punctuation
5. Attention to detail
Please send your CV to jobs@instepbusinesssolutions.com and indicate current & expected salary.
Indicate the job title on the subject.