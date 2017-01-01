Typist Vacancy in Kenya

The Kenyan DAILY POST 03:22

Instep Business Solutions (IBS) is looking to recruit a Typist for its client’s operations in the insurance industry.
Position Overview: The role is responsible for typing varied documents.
Requirements
1.       Certificate or Diploma in Secretarial Studies is a MUST
2.      MS Office ability especially MS Word and MS Excel
3.      Ability to type at least 50 words per minute (w.p.m.)
4.      Decent command of English – spelling, grammar, punctuation
5.       Attention to detail
Please send your CV to jobs@instepbusinesssolutions.com and indicate current & expected salary.

Indicate the job title on the subject.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno