Typist Vacancy in Kenya

Instep Business Solutions (IBS) is looking to recruit a Typist for its client’s operations in the insurance industry.

Position Overview: The role is responsible for typing varied documents.

Requirements

1. Certificate or Diploma in Secretarial Studies is a MUST

2. MS Office ability especially MS Word and MS Excel

3. Ability to type at least 50 words per minute (w.p.m.)

4. Decent command of English – spelling, grammar, punctuation

5. Attention to detail

Please send your CV to jobs@instepbusinesssolutions.com and indicate current & expected salary.