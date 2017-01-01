Twist in MARK TOO’s death! His wife, SOFIA, and OSCAR SUDI may have probably killed him

Wednesday January 4, 2017 - Circumstances surrounding the sudden death of former nominated MP, Mark Too, has taken another turn.





This is after his lawyer claimed that he was assassinated by people close to him and his political rivals and a plot hatched to cover up the murder.





Speaking yesterday, Lawyer Simion Lilan claimed that Mark Too was assassinated because of his political stand and his immense wealth.





According to the lawyer, who the family has dismissed, Too had told him that he was planning to endorse his son to run for Kapseret Parliamentary seat, which is currently held by Oscar Sudi, in the coming election and was...



