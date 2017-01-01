Tumbo politics! ATWOLI/ MUDAVADI betray RAILA & meet UHURU in State House, Mombasa.

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, has accused Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, of being used by President Uhuru Kenyatta to weaken the opposition.





Speaking on Monday , Wetangula, who is also the Bungoma Senator, said immediately after Atwoli installed Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, as the Luhya community spokesman on December 31 last year, he flew to Mombasa where he met President Kenyatta in State House. Mombasa.





The...



