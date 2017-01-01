TUJU tells KIKUYUs to forget tyranny of numbers and register - RAILA is catching up slowly.

Thursday January 26, 2017 - Jubilee Party Secretariat head, Raphael Tuju, has put Mt Kenya residents on the spot saying their poor turnout for the voter registration exercise will not help the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) reach its target of four to six million.





In a radio interview on Thursday morning, Tuju said about two million people must get listed from the region for them to meet their target because the Opposition is catching up.





“There are about three million unregistered adults who have IDs in the region. We hope that by February 14 when this exercise ends, two million will have fulfilled their mandate as Kenyans," said Tuju.





Tuju also asked Mt Kenya to move on from the mentality of the tyranny of numbers.





“The Opposition is making strides. We must run because they will catch up with us if we keep moving this slowly," said Tuju.





The former Rarieda MP also asked leaders of the Nyumba Kumi initiative and assistant chiefs to ensure people get listed before the mass exercise ends on February 14 .





The Kenyan DAILY POST