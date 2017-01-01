TRUMP will hate what UHURU plans to do to OBAMA’s granny after he exited White House?

...Mama Sarah’s home in Kogelo will remain a protected area.





He told those seeking to visit that they will continue to be vetted by police officers stationed outside her compound.





“Mama Sarah Obama will continue to receive 24-h0ur state protection even after her grandson’s exit from White House.”





“We are going to visit her next week to find out how she is coping with the news of Obama’s replacement at the White House by Donald Trump,” said Sawe.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



