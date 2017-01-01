TRUMP urinates on UHURU even before swearing in as he does this to him ahead of August polls

The Kenyan DAILY POST 15:01

Sunday January 15, 2017 - United States of America (USA) has dealt the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, a severe blow ahead of the August polls.

This is after it issued a travel advisory to its citizens visiting Kenya over possible terror attacks in the coming days - a move that is likely to hurt Kenya’s tourism sector badly.

In an advisory signed on January 13th, 2017, the US Department warned Americans in Kenya against traveling to..

