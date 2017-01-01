TRUMP urinates on UHURU even before swearing in as he does this to him ahead of August polls

...North Eastern part of Kenya and Coast due to increased terror activities.





The US citizens were also warned to be on high alert throughout the country because Al Shabaab could strike anytime and anywhere.





“Avoid travelling in North Eastern Kenyan counties of Mandera, Wajir and Garissa; the Coastal counties of Tana River and Lamu in their entirety; all areas north of Malindi in Kilifi County,” stated the advisory.





“US citizens should also be aware of potential terrorist threats and the high risk of crime throughout Kenya,” stated a statement from US Department.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



