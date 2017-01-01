TRUMP tells UHURU’s man to vacate from Kenya before January 20 - RAILA will be happy

TRUMP tells UHURU’s man to vacate from Kenya before January 20 - RAILA will be happyPolitics 04:29
Sunday January 8, 2017 - United States President-elect, Donald Trump, has ordered US Ambassador to Kenya, Robert Godec, to leave the country before January 20.
In a communiqué issued by Trump’s transition team on Friday, Godec and all other Ambassadors appointed by outgoing President, Barrack Obama, were told to leave their missions before January 20, the day the incoming President assumes office.
Ambassador Godec was...
Page 1 2