TRUMP tells UHURU’s man to vacate from Kenya before January 20 - RAILA will be happy

..appointed by Obama and this means he must leave the country before January 20 when Trump assumes office.





The Ambassador was a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





He was actually the one who urged Obama to vilify the opposition leaders in Kenya when he visited the country in July 2015.





Godec’s departure is good news to CORD leader, Raila Odinga, and his lieutenants because the new Ambassador may not go to bed with the Government the way Godec used to do.





