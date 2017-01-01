TRUMP makes good his threat as he deports Kenyans! See how many landed at JKIA yesterday

Thursday January 26, 2017 - US President Donald Trump has made good his threat to get rid of all illegal migrants in the US and Kenyans are among the first casualties.





This is after he deported three Kenyans yesterday as he begun the crackdown on non-Americans just like he promised during his Presidential campaigns.





The plane carrying the deported three Kenyans touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) yesterday afternoon, a clear indication that more planes could be on their way bringing back the Kenyans who are living and working in the US illegally.





The three were deported alongside 90 Somalis who were also in the US illegally.





This comes even as Trump signed executive orders barring immigrants from Africa, especially from Libya, Somalia and Sudan, from entering the United States of America.





