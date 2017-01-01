TRUMP approves sale of military planes to Kenya worth 43 .5b to boost fight against AL SHABAAB.

Tuesday January 24, 2017 - The United States Government has approved a deal to sell military aircrafts worth approximately $418 million (Sh43.5 billion) to Kenya.





The deal which was approved by the US Congress was taken to White House on January 19 and it is the new US President, Donald J Trump, who signed the deal that will make Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) one of the best equipped forces in Africa.





The modern jets are meant to supplement the aging F-5 fighter jets we acquired from Jordan.





The new ones from the US are deemed to be...



