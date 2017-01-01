True love! Kenyan couple leaves many talking after doing the simplest wedding ever (PHOTOs)

Thursday, 26 January 2017 - This Kenyan couple had no time for fancy limos and expensive gowns like Okari and Betty Kyallo.





They just went before a pastor and exchanged vows in the pulpit.





Photos of the lovely couple have surfaced online and many people are praising them for keeping it simple.





Don’t waste alot of money on weddings and then divorce after a few months like Okari and Betty.





Here are photos of the simple wedding.