Trouble for UHURU as CORD wants to do this before elections after KALONZO’s case

...audit the voters’ register instead of KPMG firm.





Led by Kalonzo, CORD termed the double registration as a scheme by Jubilee to rig the August polls.





He called on the IEBC to do something or else CORD will publish a comprehensive list of double IDs across the country and share it with the commission.





“This is why it is important to conduct a forensic audit with a firm with a known track record.”





“The commission must assure Kenyans that it is ready to conduct credible polls by cleaning the voter register as stipulated in the Election Laws 2016,” stated Kalonzo.





