Trouble as RAILA’s ODM splits into 3 smaller parties - Is this the beginning of his end?

Friday January 13, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has split into three smaller parties.





The other two parties were formed by ODM politicians from Luo Nyanza who fear that Raila Odinga may deny them nomination tickets.





One of the parties is the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), which has been registered by a youthful MP from Nyanza.





The other party is the Federal Party of Kenya, which is already registered and preparing for nominations.





Although both parties have vowed to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for President, they will field candidates for various seats against ODM at all other levels.





Sources reveal that over 30 MPs from both Jubilee and the Opposition have already crossed over to the new outfits. The MPs are said to be secretly filling forms seeking to join the parties ahead of the August polls for fear of being rigged out in ODM.





The Kenyan DAILY POST