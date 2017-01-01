Trouble as KALENJINs castigate KIKUYUs who told RUTO to keep off UHURU’s rallies.

Wednesday January 4,2017 - A section of Kalenjin leaders have castigated their Kikuyu community counterparts for asking Deputy President William Ruto to keep off President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign tours.





Last month, a section of Kikuyu community elders suggested that the DP should not be seen with Uhuru during his development tours across the country.





James Lukwo, the Kalenjin Council of Elders chairperson, said in a press statement on Wednesday that they did not understand why Kikuyu elders issued this remark.





"As a community, we...



