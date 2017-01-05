Tragedy as 11 people die after grisly accident along Sirare-Kisumu Road (PHOTOs)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 06:17

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - At least 11 people have died in a horrific accident involving a 14-seater matatu headed to Kisumu from Sirare on Thursday morning.

According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Commandant, Andres Naibei, the matatu lost control and plunged into a ditch at Daima area along Katito-Pap Onditi Road.

Among those feared dead include high school students headed back to school, an infant and nine adults.

Seven others who…

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno