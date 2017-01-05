Tragedy as 11 people die after grisly accident along Sirare-Kisumu Road (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:17
Thursday, January 5, 2017 - At least 11 people have died in a horrific accident involving a 14-seater matatu headed to Kisumu from Sirare on Thursday morning.
According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Commandant, Andres Naibei, the matatu lost control and plunged into a ditch at Daima area along Katito-Pap Onditi Road.
Among those feared dead include high school students headed back to school, an infant and nine adults.
Seven others who…
Page 1 2