Tragedy as 11 people die after grisly accident along Sirare-Kisumu Road (PHOTOs)

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - At least 11 people have died in a horrific accident involving a 14-seater matatu headed to Kisumu from Sirare on Thursday morning.





According to Nyanza Regional Traffic Commandant, Andres Naibei, the matatu lost control and plunged into a ditch at Daima area along Katito-Pap Onditi Road.





Among those feared dead include high school students headed back to school, an infant and nine adults.





Seven others who…



