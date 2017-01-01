Too hot for TV! This is the song by WIZKID that has got Africa talking (Watch VIDEO).Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Videos 09:16
Thursday, 05 January 2017 - Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has a new massive hit that is causing a buzz in the showbiz scene.
It’s a simple song with catchy beats and s3xy video vixens shaking their derrieres like no one’s business.
The catchy tune is already a club banger which everybody is finding it hard to resist (even the haters).
This is what we call good music.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST