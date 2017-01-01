Too hot for TV! This is the song by WIZKID that has got Africa talking (Watch VIDEO).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 09:16

Thursday, 05 January 2017 - Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has a new massive hit that is causing a buzz in the showbiz scene.

It’s a simple song with catchy beats and s3xy video vixens shaking their derrieres like no one’s business.

The catchy tune is already a club banger which everybody is finding it hard to resist (even the haters).


This is what we call good music.

Watch video.

The LINK>>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno