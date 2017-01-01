Too hot for TV! KALIGRAPH’s new steamy VIDEO, N@K£D, that got Kenyans talking (Watch it).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 05:09

Tuesday, 10 January 2017 - After his monster hit Micasa Sucasa, Kaligraph Jones is back with a steamy video that has elicited a debate on social media.

Kaligraph’s new song that is dubbed N@K£D, borrows a lot from Sauti Sol’s Nishike.

It has hot ladies parading their flesh as he brags how he will b@ng them hard.

This is definitely too hot for TV.

Watch the video here.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno