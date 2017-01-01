This WOMAN’s testimony will touch you and probably change your life.

TESTIMONY TIME





10 years of waiting; 10 years of being called a man; 10 years of being called barren; 10 years of being asked where is your God???......... 11th January 2017, the God of the 11th hour didn't just give her double for her troubles..... He gave her 3 boys and 2 girls to shut the mouth of her enemies.





This 2017, God will give you a testimony that will make people doubt and ask questions........ God will shock the world just to announce you. Always remember that HE HAS THE FINAL SAY, AND HE HAS SAID YOUR STORY SHALL END IN PRAISE................. REJOICE BEFORE THE TESTIMONY BECAUSE IT MUST COME.





