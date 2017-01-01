This video shows the deadly consequences of cheating in exams (Must Watch VIDEO)

Friday, January 13, 2017 - This incredible video shows that money cannot be a substitute for knowledge.





The student in the video had not prepared for the final exams so he paid the professor to graduate not knowing that he was lying to himself.





When he found himself in a situation where his knowledge was needed to save a life, he couldn’t do anything.





Let this be a lesson to students who like short cuts that it’s not worth it especially those in critical courses like medicine.





And to those greedy lecturers who take money or s3x for grades should know they may be killing a friend or family member.





That is why everybody should support Education CS Dr. Fred Matiang’i in restoring the credibility of exams in Kenya.





Watch the video below.



