This video of S3XY CHANTELLE goofing around with PAPA SHIRANDULA will crack you.

Monday, January 30, 2017 - This hilarious video of celebrated thespian, Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula and s3xy toklezea singer, Winnie Wambui Naisula Ole Siameto alias Chantelle, goofing around will put a smile on your face.





Papa or Big Homie and Chantelle were recorded showing off their American accent while on the set of the Citizen TV comedy - drama ‘Papa Shirandula’ and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see today.





Step aside Khaligraph, there is a new OG in the block.





Watch the hilarious video below.



