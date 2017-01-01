This video of S3XY CHANTELLE goofing around with PAPA SHIRANDULA will crack you.Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Media News, Videos 15:31
Monday, January 30, 2017 - This hilarious video of celebrated thespian, Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula and s3xy toklezea singer, Winnie Wambui Naisula Ole Siameto alias Chantelle, goofing around will put a smile on your face.
Papa or Big Homie and Chantelle were recorded showing off their American accent while on the set of the Citizen TV comedy - drama ‘Papa Shirandula’ and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see today.
Step aside Khaligraph, there is a new OG in the block.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.