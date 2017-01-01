This video of S3XY CHANTELLE goofing around with PAPA SHIRANDULA will crack you.

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , , 15:31

Monday, January 30, 2017 - This hilarious video of celebrated thespian, Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula and s3xy toklezea singer, Winnie Wambui Naisula Ole Siameto alias Chantelle, goofing around will put a smile on your face.

Papa or Big Homie and Chantelle were recorded showing off their American accent while on the set of the Citizen TV comedy - drama ‘Papa Shirandula’ and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see today.

Step aside Khaligraph, there is a new OG in the block.

Watch the hilarious video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno