This VIDEO of famous S3XY ‘Pole Assassin’ doing her thing will excite Team Mafisi

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - This video shows why this famous dancer has been aptly nicknamed the ‘Pole Assasin’





While scaling up an ordinary tree is hard enough, she goes up that pole like a real ninja.





She proceeds to pull off outrageous stunts atop the pole much to the excitement of thirsty men who acknowledge her by showering her with money.





She’s more of an athlete than a pole dancer and this needs to be in the next Olympics.







