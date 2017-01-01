This video KWS ranger shooting dead a crocodile has infuriated Kenyans (Watch VIDEO)

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - This video of a KWS officer shooting and killing a crocodile has elicited mixed reactions among Kenyans.





The crocodile was found outside the National Drought Management Authority in Hola, Tana River County.





When the KWS rangers were called upon, they proceeded to kill the stray reptile on the spot.





Many have wondered if there is anything they could have done instead of killing it putting KWS - who are mandated with conserving wild animals on the spot.





Watch the video below.



