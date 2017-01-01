This thirsty guy trying hard to impress a ‘Lady’ will make your day Eh! Eh! (VIDEO)

Sunday, January 1, 2017 - Those shady men who don’t know how to flirt with a beautiful lady learn a thing or two from this peacock.









However, the ‘lady’ is not one easily impressed or just playing hard to get leaving the poor guy to work hard for her attention.





Sadly, some of these beautiful birds are endagered and if nothing is done ASAP, they will soon be history.





Watch the awesome video below.



