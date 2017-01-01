This S3XY socialite bimbo displaying her stupidity in public will crack you (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 13:34
Friday, January 13, 2017 - A socialite bimbo is a beautiful woman by any standard but has nothing between her ears.
You may have seen some dashing lass breaking necks but men take off when she opens her mouth or do something blonde.
This well endowed lady looks well natured and intelligent from a distance until she starts knocking on the escalator door.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.