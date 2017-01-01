This powerful motivation speech by music mogul P. DIDDY will lift your spirits (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - Renowned American author, Zig Ziglar, once said that motivation, like bathing, doesn’t last and that’s why it is recommend daily.





In today’s moment of inspiration, entertainment mogul Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs shares what makes him thrive and his nuggets of wisdom may be of help to someone who is on the verge of giving up.





The ‘Bad Boy Records CEO’ was the commencement speaker of the Howard University class of 2014 where he delivered this raw and honest speech filled with life and career lessons from which that anyone can learn.





Watch the video below.



