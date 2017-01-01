This Pastor’s method of ‘preaching’ will make your day (Watch this CRAZY VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - There is this pastor who has left tongues wagging with his ‘out-of-the-box’ way of preaching.





While most Pastors anchor their preaching on the Holy Bible or misquote the Holy book for their own selfish gains, this guy uses lyrics of popular songs to make his point.





In this video, he was counseling a young man on the verge of giving up in life and it will make your day.





Watch the hilarious skit by comedian Jaymo Ule Msee below.



