This KAMBA song dedicated to US President, DONALD TRUMP, will crack you (VIDEO)

Friday, January 27, 2017 - Kenyans are known to be very good at seizing opportunities and this Kamba guy has decided to launch his music career by singing a song dedicated to new US President Donald Trump.





While Trump’s election has not gone down well with many people, this guy is among the few Kenyans celebrating the controversial billionaire’s victory.





He goes on to mention the likes of Beyonce and Kanye West and requesting the latter to do a collabo with him.





Well, now you know why our Kamba brothers are special.





Watch the video below.



