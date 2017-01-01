This is why RUTO almost collapsed in Bomet – ISAAC was hiding in the toilet (PHOTOs).

Friday January 20, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto was among top Jubilee politicians who were traversing Bomet County on Thursday asking residents to register as voters in large numbers ahead of the August 8 th G eneral Elections.





Ruto, who appeared in jovial mood, was accompanied by a good number of Jubilee lieutenants led by Sotik MP, Joyce Laboso, who has interest in the Bomet gubernatorial seat.





In Kaptet, Ruto almost collapsed after he met a mammoth crowd waiting for the Jubilee convoy. The residents were singing songs in praise of Ruto saying he is the undisputed Kalenjin community kingpin.





They also sang songs condemning area Governor, Isaac Ruto, who they termed as a traitor to the community.





The residents also vowed to teach Governor Ruto a lesson for disrespecting William Ruto who is the second in command in Kenya





In his speech, Ruto who was almost crying...



