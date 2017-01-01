This is why corrupt Jubilee government doesn’t want to implement doctors CBA (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - It is 52 days since doctors in Kenya went on strike demanding the implementation of a 2013 Collective Bargaining agreement (CBA)





The Government has maintained a tough stance claiming that it needs Ksh 1o Billion to meet the doctor’s demands which is untenable and made a counter offer which has been rejected by the medics.





Political analyst, Professor Herman Manyora, who has become a darling of Kenyans with his thought provoking views on topical issues on NTV, gave his two cents on the doctors’ strike and he didn’t hold back.





According to the communications don at the Nairobi University, the Government is not willing to pay doctors because there is no avenue to steal the 10 bn it will allocate.





Watch the video below that has gone viral.



