This is why CIA and FBI are not happy with JOHO’s recent flare-ups - SECRET DOSSIER

Sunday January 15, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho’s recent behavior seems to have exasperated everyone including foreign investigative departments like Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).





According to a surreptitious report shared with Kenya’s authorities by CIA, Joho is hampering the war against drugs and in Mombasa and in wider parts of East Africa.





On Friday , Joho who was accompanied by a number of ODM goons, stormed a police station in Mombasa and tried to forcefully release a drug baron who was arrested after Interpol linked him to drug trafficking and..



