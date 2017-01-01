This is why CIA and FBI are not happy with JOHO’s recent flare-ups - SECRET DOSSIER

This is why CIA and FBI are not happy with JOHO’s recent flare-ups - SECRET DOSSIERPolitics 15:34
Sunday January 15, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho’s recent behavior seems to have exasperated everyone including foreign investigative departments like Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).
According to a surreptitious report shared with Kenya’s authorities by CIA, Joho is hampering the war against drugs and in Mombasa and in wider parts of East Africa.
On Friday, Joho who was accompanied by a number of ODM goons, stormed a police station in Mombasa and tried to forcefully release a drug baron who was arrested after Interpol linked him to drug trafficking and..
Page 1 2