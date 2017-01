Thursday January 5, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has made some reforms targeting those defecting from other political parties to ODM. - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has made some reforms targeting those defecting from other political parties to ODM.





Members defecting from other outfits, including Uhuru/ Ruto’s Jubilee Party, to join ODM will now be required to sign a declaration form.





According to ODM, the form will physically confirm the...