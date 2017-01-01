This is what UHURU scored in KCSE according to RAILA’s men! Here is the result slip

..name Uhuru M. Kenyatta and is from St Mary's Secondary School.





Here is the Uhuru Kenyatta’s KCSE certificate according to Raila Odinga’s men.

However, what the ODM supporters did not know is that Uhuru did International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGSCE).





IGCSE or the Cambridge IGCSE program as it is commonly known, is a popular academic program because it offers students international career opportunities.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



