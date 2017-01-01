This is what UHURU said on Kameme FM that KIKUYUs are afraid to tell other Kenyans

Friday January 20, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta held a live interview on Friday with Kameme FM, a vernacular station that has a cult following across the Mt Kenya region.





Uhuru, who was speaking in fluent Kikuyu, shared a number of issues with his Mt Kenya brothers where he urged them to register in large numbers as voters.





“There is a lot of importance in this election, I am in the race and I am looking for votes.”





“Kenyans should...



