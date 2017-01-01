This is what RAILA ODINGA did in Ghana that made him famous like NELSON MANDELA.

Tuesday January 10, 2017 - CORD leader, Raila Odinga, left the country last week for Ghana where he attended the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s new President Nana Akufo Addo.





The former Prime Minister left the country accompanied by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, his daughter, Rosemary Odinga, and his sister, Ruth Odinga.





But what surprised many Ghanaians is the reception that Raila Odinga received when he arrived in Accra, Ghana, to lay a wreath on the tombstone of former Prime Minister of Ghana, Kofi Abrea, in Wenchi.





Raila was welcomed by a movement dubbed 'ODM Wenchi Ghana’ who expressed confidence that Raila Odinga will win the Kenya’s presidential election like his friend...



