This is what MOI told his son, GIDEON, after meeting with MAMA NGINA KENYATTA.

Sunday January 23, 2017 - On Saturday , President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, made a political visit to former President Daniel Arap Moi at his Kabarak home where they discussed a number of issues including the 2017 Presidential Elections.





It is believed that Mama Ngina visited the former President to try to resolve the political differences between Uhuru and Moi’s son, Gideon Moi.





Gideon who is also the KANU Chairman has refused to support Uhuru’s re-election in 2017 and this has caused panic within the ruling coalition.





Sources said after the..



