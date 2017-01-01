This is what every apartment building or hotel should have in case of fire (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - This video shows how a SkySaver backpack can save your life if you live in a high-rise building in case of fire.





SkySaver is an easy to use personal rescue backpack that allows for safe and quick evacuation from high-rise buildings in an emergency situation.





In case of emergency, just put on the backpack and tighten the straps.





Clip the carabiner to the pre-installed anchor point in the house then descend through any opening and the unique braking mechanism will automatically lower you to safety.





Watch the video below.



