This is what every apartment building or hotel should have in case of fire (VIDEO)

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 03:32

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - This video shows how a SkySaver backpack can save your life if you live in a high-rise building in case of fire.

SkySaver is an easy to use personal rescue backpack that allows for safe and quick evacuation from high-rise buildings in an emergency situation.

In case of emergency, just put on the backpack and tighten the straps. 

Clip the carabiner to the pre-installed anchor point in the house then descend through any opening and the unique braking mechanism will automatically lower you to safety. 

Watch the video below.

