This is what every apartment building or hotel should have in case of fire (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - This video shows how a SkySaver backpack can save your life if you live in a high-rise building in case of fire.
SkySaver is an easy to use personal rescue backpack that allows for safe and quick evacuation from high-rise buildings in an emergency situation.
In case of emergency, just put on the backpack and tighten the straps.
Clip the carabiner to the pre-installed anchor point in the house then descend through any opening and the unique braking mechanism will automatically lower you to safety.
Watch the video below.
