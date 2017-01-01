This is what ELIUD WABUKALA told Parliament that has got even UHURU/ RUTO worried

Friday January 6, 2017 - Retired Anglican Archbishop, Eliud Wabukala, has promised to revitalize and reinvigorate the fight against corruption if Parliament approves his nomination as the chairman of the troubled Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





Speaking when he appeared before the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament for vetting, Wabukala vowed to bring back stability and public confidence at EACC if appointed chair.





He promised to..



