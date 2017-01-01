This is not a BR@TH3L - City Pastor forces RACHAEL SHEBESH to cover her flesh (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - Last weekend, Nairobi Women Rep, Rachel Shebesh, accompanied Nairobi Gubenatorial hopeful, Peter Kenneth, to Jesus Winners Church in Roysambu where Kenneth put it clear that he is still vying for the gubernatorial seat.





What Shebesh and her close friend, Beatrice Elachi, the Nominated Senator didn’t know is that the church has a strict dress code.





You are not supposed to expose flesh and hips.





They were forced to cover their flesh with a leso together with other female journalists who had gone to...



