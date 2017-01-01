This is the New Year gift that RAILA gave to JOHO for lecturing UHURU like a toddler.

Friday January 6, 2017 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, made history on Thursday after becoming the first Governor in Kenya to lecture President Uhuru Kenyatta face en face like a small child.





The incident happened in Mombasa where the father of the nation was opening the Buxton Foot Bridge that cost the Government Sh 600 million.





Joho told President Uhuru Kenyatta that his Jubilee administration has not overseen a single project from scratch in Mombasa and that is meant to benefit Coast residents.





Joho’s statement excited CORD leaders and...



