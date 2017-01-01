This is Madness: ERIC OMONDI’s ‘God’s Must Be Crazy’ parody will crack you (VIDEO)

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - They say there is a thin line between insanity and creativity and Kenyan comedians, Eric Omondi and Chipukeezy, may have crossed that line.

The former Churchill Show acts have finally released the highly anticipated parody for the classic South African comedy movie ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy’ and it’s bonkers.

If you thought the teasers were crazy, then the 8 minute video will leave you in stitches.


Watch the video below dubbed ‘The Gods Are Not Crazy, we Are’

