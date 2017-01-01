This is how to keep a LADY that are you are dating, It’s so simple (Jut Read)

1. Give her plenty of attention. If you give her attention, she will not seek for attention elsewhere. Chat with her online via social media or else another man will.



2. Give her listening ears whenever she is speaking to you. Avoid pressing your phone or reading a newspaper when your girl is talking to you.



3. Do not promise her and fail. Do not promise her what you cannot do. It is better for you to say you don't have than to promise and fail.



4. Do not be stingy. Avoid telling her that you don't have, you don't have all the time.



5. Be caring. To be caring does not only mean you should be giving her money. There are many ways of showing care; e.g show concern whenever she is sad or in problems; be by her side when she is in problems, do not abandon her in her days of sorrow.





6. Tell her daily that she is beautiful.



7. Tell her daily that you love her.



8. Play with her and…



