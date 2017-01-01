This is how Nairobians are showering with the current water rationing (CRAZY VIDEO)Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Videos 03:59
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - Nairobians are grappling with water shortage forcing people to be super economical with this precious commodity.
This guy demonstrates an ingenious way he has come up with to shower using less water as we wait for the skies to open.
This is why they say necessity is the matter of all inventions and this guy’s creativity will blow you away.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.